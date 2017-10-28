Alberta conservatives gather in Calgary to pick leader to challenge NDP

EDMONTON — Alberta new United Conservatives will pick a new leader today.

Three candidates — Jason Kenney, Brian Jean and Doug Schweitzer — are vying for the prize.

About 62,000 party members have been voting on a preferential electronic ballot over the last three days.

The winner takes over a 27-member official opposition caucus in the legislature.

The party will now hold a founding convention to craft policy.

The United Conservative Party was created in July when Kenney’s Progressive Conservatives and Jean’s Wildrose voted to join forces to try to defeat Premier Rachel Notley’s NDP.

All three candidates have said win or lose, they will stay with the party to move it forward.

Of the three, only Jean is a member of the legislature, representing the constituency of Fort McMurray-Conklin.

Kenney is a former federal Conservative cabinet minister and Schweitzer is a longtime conservative strategist.

Notley by law must call an election in the spring of 2019.

Previous story
Trump dossier research triggered by website with GOP ties

Just Posted

Astros’ Gurriel may be punished for gesture at LA’s Darvish

HOUSTON — Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is facing possible punishment after… Continue reading

‘Napping on NAFTA’: Harper blasts Trudeau government handling of negotiations

WASHINGTON — Stephen Harper has expressed alarm over his successor’s handling of… Continue reading

RCMP tells accused killer that evidence against him is overwhelming

RCMP showed accused Castor murderer some of the evidence they gathered in bid to get him to talk

Alberta conservatives gather in Calgary to pick leader to challenge NDP

EDMONTON — Alberta new United Conservatives will pick a new leader today.… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Gordon Lightfoot in Red Deer

Gordon Lightfoot played two sets featuring all his well known hits such… Continue reading

Watch My Ride: Gary Davis shows off his 1974 Barracuda

Name: Gary Davis Make and Model: 1974 Plymouth Barracuda How long have… Continue reading

Actress Rose McGowan says her silence over on sexual assault

DETROIT — In her first public comments since accusing film producer Harvey… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest man who evaded police for hours

A 28-year-old man was arrested after a lengthy foot chase that began… Continue reading

Red Deer Trans and Non-binary Aid Society looks to educate community

Things haven’t always been simple for Lucas Gagnon since he came out… Continue reading

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate blanket to Asooahum Crossing

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month