Alberta Council on Aging celebrates 50 years in province, Red Deer

Even while celebrating their 50th anniversary, the Alberta Council on Aging was gearing up for its next round of advocacy.

Linda Shepherd, president of the Central Alberta region of the Alberta Council on Aging, said they have joined the fight to bring a cardiac catheterization lab to the Red Deer Regional Hospital.

“We feel that’s something that is really important to get behind,” said Shepherd, while serving up cake. “We have many seniors and we need them to be taken care of.”

The council celebrated its anniversary in Red Deer with cake and presentations on Tuesday at the Golden Circle Senior’s Resource Centre. About 65 people came out to join in the festivities.

Shepherd said the organization acts on behalf of seniors and takes their problems or concerns to MLAs and cabinet members.

Since last October, doctors in Central Alberta have spoken out about the need for the cath lab and other services at the Red Deer Regional Hospital. A rally for the lab is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Red Deer Memorial Centre, 4214 58th St.

“I’m hoping some of our board members will attend the rally,” said Shepherd. “So we can show they have our support.”

Shepherd took over as president for Ron Rose about a year ago. Rose is now the acting president of the provincial council on aging.

“Everybody works hard and we’re here for the seniors,” said Shepherd. “We try to encourage people to come out and talk to us.”

The Central Alberta region of the council is vast, one of the organization’s largest, stretching from Nordegg in the west to the Saskatchewan border and from Wetaskiwin in the north to Olds in the south.

The council has an outreach team that goes out into the rural areas to make presentations on topics such as wills and elder abuse.

Founded in 1967, the council’s mission is to improve the quality of life for seniors and encourage their participation in all aspects of community by educating seniors and the public and by advising the government.

