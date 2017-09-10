Alberta Culture Days coming to Red Deer

Alberta Culture Days 2017 will be in Red Deer from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.
The city’s downtown core along with other areas will come alive with pop-up galleries, dances, museum exhibits, plays and live drawings.
In a release, Red Deer Arts Council stated they were thrilled Red Deer was one of the selected host sites for Alberta Culture Days 2017.
Some of the festivities include school performances and artists in schools, Central Alberta Film Festival, Red Deer Reads Community Launch party and a celebration of dance.
For more information visit reddeer.ca.