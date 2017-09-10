Alberta Culture Days coming to Red Deer

CREATIVE- Artist Rishi Maze worked on a piece he called ‘Captain Red Deer’ on the sidewalk outside of the Welikoklad Event Centre in Red Deer on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. The artwork was part of Alberta Culture Days, which ran throughout the weekend in Red Deer. Zachary Cormier/Red Deer Express

Alberta Culture Days 2017 will be in Red Deer from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.

The city’s downtown core along with other areas will come alive with pop-up galleries, dances, museum exhibits, plays and live drawings.

In a release, Red Deer Arts Council stated they were thrilled Red Deer was one of the selected host sites for Alberta Culture Days 2017.

Some of the festivities include school performances and artists in schools, Central Alberta Film Festival, Red Deer Reads Community Launch party and a celebration of dance.

For more information visit reddeer.ca.