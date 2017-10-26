A pump house and barge seen in a Suncor tailings pond in the oil sands in Fort McMurray Alta. Alberta’s energy regulator has approved an oilsands giant’s plan to manage its vast tailings ponds. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Alberta Energy Regulator OKs Suncor’s plan for managing tailings ponds

CALGARY — Alberta’s energy regulator has approved an oilsands giant’s plan to manage its vast tailings ponds.

The regulator released its decision on Suncor Energy’s (TSX:SU)Millennium mine on Wednesday.

The approval contains concerns about the length of time the company will take to remediate the ponds.

The regulator has added research, monitoring and reporting requirements to ensure efforts go ahead on schedule.

One clean energy group is already criticizing the approval.

The Pembina Institute calls Suncor’s plan unambitious and vague in explaining how the site will be returned to the landscape.

The regulator made the decision after rejecting an earlier proposal from the company on how it would manage its tailings ponds.

