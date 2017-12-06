Alberta Energy Regulator to ask tougher questions of oil well applicants

Alberta’s energy regulator is making changes that it hopes will keep bad operators out of the oilpatch.

Jim Ellis of the Alberta Energy Regulator says his agency will start asking tougher questions of companies applying for a licence to operate.

He says the regulator will look at the past performance of companies and directors before deciding to allow them to drill.

The regulator will look at such things as bill payment and past regulatory compliance.

Ellis says it’s an attempt to deal with the ballooning number of operators who have walked away from unprofitable wells during bankruptcy proceedings.

He says the problem is rooted in federal legislation and a three-year downturn in the industry, but this is one tool the regulator will use to try to control it.

Previous story
Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

Just Posted

Mounties seek second suspect after store robbed by men armed with machete, pepper spray

Police hope newly released surveillance photos from an armed robbery in Kentwood… Continue reading

Appeal court reduces sentence for Red Deer cocaine trafficker

Court also denies reducing it further by including bail order that he live with his wife

Birthday celebration held in Red Deer for former missionary who turned 100

Charlie Shorten says clean living worked for him

Red Deer County unveils 2018 budget

Red Deer County residents likely not to see tax increases but businesses could pay more

Red Deer’s got style: A century of local glamour is displayed at the museum

Clothes can tell lots about our community’s past, says curator

WATCH: Grade 3 students learn about fire safety

Children need to know to react in an emergency situtation whether it… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

War Museum teams up with soldier’s great-granddaughter to buy Victoria Cross

A rare medal awarded to a Canadian soldier for extreme bravery at… Continue reading

B.C. sets minimum age of 19 to consume marijuana, plans mix of retail sales

The British Columbia government has set 19 as the minimum age to… Continue reading

Westerner Days receives international recognition

Westerner Park Urban Farm receives award

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month