Alberta RCMP issue more than 12,000 seatbelt tickets in 10 months

Even though seatbelts have been mandated by law for more than 30 years, Mounties say there remains a small number of drivers and passengers who don’t buckle up.

Alberta RCMP would like to remind motorists that no matter how short the drive, it’s important to make sure everyone wears their seatbelt. When someone doesn’t where a seatbelt, they’re putting their lives at risk.

“The proper use of seatbelts and child safety seats is the single most effective way to reduce injury and death in a motor vehicle collision,” said Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta Integrated Traffic Services officer in charge.

“Research shows seatbelts can reduce fatal and serious injury by as much as 45 to 65 per cent. The best way to protect yourself, your family and your passengers is by ensuring everyone buckles up.”

From January to October, 2017, integrated traffic units across the province issued 12,720 tickets to drivers and passengers for seatbelt and occupant restraint violations.

The law requires occupants to use all available seatbelts and the driver is responsible for all passengers under the age of 16 are properly secured . All children under the age of six must be properly restrained in a child safety seat appropriate for their age and weight.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Photo radar app alerting Red Deer drivers
Next story
Canada Winter Games volunteer open house set for Wednesday

Just Posted

Photo radar app alerting Red Deer drivers

City data made easily accessible

Avenue of Heroes opens in Alix

Village street honours sacrifices of those who serve

Free information session offered for Central Alberta residents with chronic conditions

Those trying to manage chronic conditions and stay healthy could benefit from… Continue reading

Aunt of accused murderer testifies

Jason Klaus’s aunt says he told her his dead sister contacted him from beyond the grave

Sudbury police looking for man

Could be heading to Red Deer

WATCH: Red Deer Tim Hortons’ raise nearly $34,000 for Reading College in Smile Cookie Campaign

Of the seven students from Joseph Welsh Elementary School who attended Reading… Continue reading

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month