Alberta RCMP issue more than 12,000 seatbelt tickets in 10 months

Even though seatbelts have been mandated by law for more than 30 years, Mounties say there remains a small number of drivers and passengers who don’t buckle up.

Alberta RCMP would like to remind motorists that no matter how short the drive, it’s important to make sure everyone wears their seatbelt. When someone doesn’t where a seatbelt, they’re putting their lives at risk.

“The proper use of seatbelts and child safety seats is the single most effective way to reduce injury and death in a motor vehicle collision,” said Supt. Gary Graham, Alberta Integrated Traffic Services officer in charge.

“Research shows seatbelts can reduce fatal and serious injury by as much as 45 to 65 per cent. The best way to protect yourself, your family and your passengers is by ensuring everyone buckles up.”

From January to October, 2017, integrated traffic units across the province issued 12,720 tickets to drivers and passengers for seatbelt and occupant restraint violations.

The law requires occupants to use all available seatbelts and the driver is responsible for all passengers under the age of 16 are properly secured . All children under the age of six must be properly restrained in a child safety seat appropriate for their age and weight.



