All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

The three victims of the deadly ammonia leak at Fernie Memorial Arena Tuesday have been identified.

Of the deceased, 59-year-old Wayne Hornquist and 52-year-old Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and 46-year-old Jason Podloski was from Turner Valley, Alta.

BC Coroners Service released the names of the victims, on behalf of the families permission, Friday morning.

On Thursday, colleagues and members of the AARFP released a statement, identifying Smith – who was a pilot, part-time paramedic and father.

Smith was the city’s director of leisure services, and Horquist also worked with city for about 25 years.

Podloski was contracted by the city through CIMCO.

READ MORE: Victim in fatal ammonia leak remembered for his passion and smile

WATCH: Investigators hone in on timeline of deadly ammonia leak in Fernie

The exact cause of the ammonia leak, and the events leading up to the three men’s deaths are still under investigation by RCMP, WorkSafeBC, and the Fernie Fire Department.

An alarm went off at Fernie Memorial Arena at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, the city’s chief administrative officer Norm McInnis told reporters Thursday. That prompted officials to close it for repairs to the refrigeration system.

But between then and 12:56 p.m., when first responders received reports of a medical incident at the rink, McInnis said “something went terribly wrong.” He did not say anything further.

City officials will be holding a third conference Friday afternoon, with an expected update on the findings.

More to come.

Previous story
Sockey Night at Saturday’s Rebels game
Next story
Canadian planet hunter seeking alien life

Just Posted

Red Deer photographer captures rare spirit bears

As part of a Canada 150 project he toured some parts of Canada

Updated: Man shot dead by police near Alix, ASIRT investigating

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man… Continue reading

Flu clinic opens on Monday at Westerner Park

Free vaccine to all Albertans six months of age and older

Number of changes to Central Alberta constituencies recommended

Several Central Alberta ridings will have a new look if the Alberta… Continue reading

#MeToo campaign spreads to Red Deer

CASASC continues iRespect.info campaign

Business of the Year Awards celebrate local achievement

Olymel, The Bra Lounge, 360 Fitness and Postma Electrical Services Ltd. are the winners this year

Sockey Night at Saturday’s Rebels game

United Way Central Alberta is determined to provide warm feet for all… Continue reading

Canadian planet hunter seeking alien life

‘The shifting line of what is crazy’ says Toronto-born astrophysicist

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

4 B.C. prisons install body scanners to combat drug smuggling

The scanners are aimed to combat the smuggling of contraband including weapons and drugs

Owner of medical marijuana dispensaries challenges constitutionality of law

The law under which the owner of two medical marijuana dispensaries was… Continue reading

Victim in fatal ammonia leak remembered for his passion and smile

Friends and colleagues remember Lloyd Smith as someone who was always willing to help people

Watch: Gravel truck turns into wrong off-ramp at Highway 2 Ponoka

The new Highway 2 and Highway 53 intersection at Ponoka caused some confusion for one driver

Updated: Central Alberta Election Results

Unofficial results from Monday’s municipal elections in Central Alberta. Not all results… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month