Anne Marie Watson seeks third term on Catholic school board

With two terms on the Red Deer Catholic Regional School board of trustees already under her belt, Anne Marie Watson looks to bring her experience back to the school division.

“I still have passion for education and Red Deer,” said Watson. “I enjoy the work we’ve been doing, and I still feel I have something to offer to the board and the community — I want to continue to serve.”

A born-and-raised Red Deerian, Watson lives in the city with her husband and two children. She is a graduate of RDCRS, Red Deer College, the University of Alberta and the University of Western Ontario.

Since she was elected in 2010, the division has seen about five per cent growth every year, said Watson.

“Getting the buildings to house those students and getting renovation dollars to upgrade our existing facilities is something we worked very hard on, and we’re proud of that,” she said.

Opening new schools in the division and securing money to expand St. Patrick School in Red Deer are the two achievements Watson’s most proud of while on the board, she said.

A major goal for Watson is to continue to find space for the increasing division. Watson said Blackfalds’ new St. Gregory the Great School is almost at capacity, and Red Deer could use another middle school and elementary school.

“There’s still need in our district,” she said

Watson said her experience on the board is what sets her apart from other candidates in the Oct. 16 election.

“I have a proven track record over seven years of being open and engaging to any citizen. I think I bring a very fair-minded perspective to the board table, too.”

Watson has a long record of community service, including with several ministries at Sacred Heart Parish.

She has served as a senator at the University of Alberta and as a former board chair with the Central Alberta AIDS Network Society.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter