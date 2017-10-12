Annual fall book sale this weekend in Red Deer

Six-year-old Colin Gash from Red Deer looks in the children’s fiction section at the Friends of the Red Deer Public Library’s fall book sale on Thursday night. The book sale was open to members of the Friends group on Thursday before being open to the public on Friday and Saturday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

The time has come for book lovers looking for a deal.

The Friends of the Red Deer Public Library will host its annual fall book sale at the downtown branch on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All book genres will be available for between 25 cents and $3, with all proceeds going to the RDPL. There are new and out-of-print books available.

It won’t just be books you can buy, as some Out of Print clothing – adult shirts, onesies for babies and socks – will be available at the book sale as well.

“We thought we could try to sell some small clothing items to see how that goes,” said Lesley Caddy, president of Friends of the RDPL and book sale director.

The fall book sale has been a staple in Red Deer for about 15 years, and raises about $1,200 each year.

Caddy said it couldn’t be successful without the hard work of its volunteers.

“We have some really dedicated volunteers, some of whom have been here for 15 years,” she said.

About a full year of planning goes into each book sale, said Caddy.

“It’s great seeing all the books out of their boxes on tables and organized. It’s a lot of work so we go between being tired and exhilarated,” she said.

Being able to support the RDPL means a lot to Caddy, who has loved reading since she was young, she said.

“It’s always exciting to support the library,” she said. “Libraries give people the opportunity to get their hands on a world of literature at the nominal price of a library card.”

The year-round bookstore in the downtown branch, which is operation by the Friends group, raises about $1,000 a month for the library.

Friends of the RDPL had a book sale on Thursday for its members, ahead of Friday and Saturday’s sale for the public.

More details are available at https://www.rdpl.org/.