App that provides on-demand snow-shovelling expands into Red Deer

Just in time for the first major snowfall, a Calgary based-app has moved into Red Deer to help people get the snow off of their driveways.

MowSnowPros app, founded by CEO Aidan Klingbeil, is like Uber, but for driveways and lawn mowing.

Already available in Calgary and Edmonton, the app has added services in Red Deer, Saskatoon and Winnipeg this week. The app was founded two years ago.

“In this economy, finding ways to save money without sacrificing services we value can be difficult,” said Klingbeil. “With the release of our app, homeowners, realtors and renters will have the opportunity to request a lawn mow or snow removal only when they actually need it done, rather than paying a monthly contract fee.”

The app targets the occasional user, he said. It also brings the sharing economy to snow shovelling and lawn mowing.

“We’re happy that MowSnowPros can provide new self-employment opportunities for Red Deer residents, allowing them to complete a few hours of work when it’s convenient for their schedule.”

A user can request a snow shovel or, in the summer a lawn mow, on-demand. They enter their address information, job requirement and sets a bid price they would like to offer. After submitting their request, it is sent out to snow shovelling and landscaping entrepreneurs. They have the option of picking up the job offer and if they take it they will go to the address to complete it.

The client is notified with a before photo when work starts and an after photo when the job is complete. After the work is done, the client can rate it, providing accountability for the service. The payment is automatically processed afterwards.

The app is available for download on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

MowSnowPros is still seeking new landscaping and snow shoveling entrepreneurs. Anyone interested can email info@mowsnowpros.com.



mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com

