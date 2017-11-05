App that provides on-demand snow-shovelling expands into Red Deer

Just in time for the first major snowfall, a Calgary based-app has moved into Red Deer to help people get the snow off of their driveways.

MowSnowPros app, founded by CEO Aidan Klingbeil, is like Uber, but for driveways and lawn mowing.

Already available in Calgary and Edmonton, the app has added services in Red Deer, Saskatoon and Winnipeg this week. The app was founded two years ago.

“In this economy, finding ways to save money without sacrificing services we value can be difficult,” said Klingbeil. “With the release of our app, homeowners, realtors and renters will have the opportunity to request a lawn mow or snow removal only when they actually need it done, rather than paying a monthly contract fee.”

The app targets the occasional user, he said. It also brings the sharing economy to snow shovelling and lawn mowing.

“We’re happy that MowSnowPros can provide new self-employment opportunities for Red Deer residents, allowing them to complete a few hours of work when it’s convenient for their schedule.”

A user can request a snow shovel or, in the summer a lawn mow, on-demand. They enter their address information, job requirement and sets a bid price they would like to offer. After submitting their request, it is sent out to snow shovelling and landscaping entrepreneurs. They have the option of picking up the job offer and if they take it they will go to the address to complete it.

The client is notified with a before photo when work starts and an after photo when the job is complete. After the work is done, the client can rate it, providing accountability for the service. The payment is automatically processed afterwards.

The app is available for download on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

MowSnowPros is still seeking new landscaping and snow shoveling entrepreneurs. Anyone interested can email info@mowsnowpros.com.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Atco’s plans for power line in Jasper National Park meeting resistance

Just Posted

App that provides on-demand snow-shovelling expands into Red Deer

Just in time for the first major snowfall, a Calgary based-app has… Continue reading

Westerner Park goes to the dogs

Red Deer & District Kennel Club hosts second show of the year

What closure means for Lorinda Stewart

One Day Closer book tour arrives in Red Deer

WATCH: Red Deer College hosts open house

People had the chance to try welding, soldering and a number of… Continue reading

Climate change: 5 things to know about Bonn climate summit

BERLIN — Climate change is back on the agenda with a global… Continue reading

WATCH: Provincial speed skating meet a blast for Red Deer club

Charlotte Murphy loves going fast on the ice. The 11-year-old is a… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month