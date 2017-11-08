File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Canada’s high arctic research station is being given at least a two-year reprieve as the federal government steps up with new funding. A rock cairn marks a high point near the Polar Environmental Atmospheric Research Laboratory (PEARL) near the Eureka Weather Station, on Ellesmere Island, Nunavut.

Arctic climate research lab funding renewed for two more years: Duncan

OTTAWA — Canada’s high Arctic research station is being given at least a two-year reprieve as the federal government steps up with new funding.

Science Minister Kirsty Duncan says $1.6 million will be provided to keep the Polar Environmental Atmospheric Research Laboratory, or PEARL, running until the fall of 2019.

“PEARL is a unique facility,” said Duncan. ”It is most northern in Canada, and it looks at the atmosphere, it looks at climate change, ozone depletion and the interaction between the atmosphere, ice and ocean. So, today’s a good day.”

The station is on Ellesmere Island in Nunavut, about 1,100 kilometres from the North Pole and is used by scientists to research ozone depletion, pollution, and climate changes in the Arctic.

Global warming is happening much faster in the Arctic and PEARL is one of a handful of research stations in the world helping understand the changes.

This is the second time in five years PEARL was rescued. In 2012 the Conservatives eliminated the Canadian Foundation for Climate and Atmospheric Services, which had funded the laboratory.

But an outcry led to the creation of the Climate Change and Atmospheric Research program, which included funding for PEARL over five years.

Scientists were alarmed when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a self-avowed science lover, failed to use the 2017 budget to renew that financing.

PEARL is one of six projects funded through the program and there is no word yet on what will happen to the approximately $6 million in annual funding for any of the others.

Katie Gibbs, executive director of Evidence for Democracy, said it is good news but it’s incomplete.

“There is still a gap,” she said.

“We really think now is an essential time for Canada to be a leader in climate science.”

She said the fact PEARL’s funding is only for two years leaves its long-term future uncertain.

Evidence for Democracy filed a petition with Ottawa to extend PEARL’s funding and she said some people she spoke with after the announcement Wednesday feared the save-PEARL campaign will have to be resurrected in just two years.

Duncan said there are other pots of cash available to fund the other projects, but Gibbs said there don’t seem to be any federal funds that fit them.

Previous story
Grade 4 students turn trash into fashion
Next story
Constitutional arguments in polygamy case delayed in British Columbia court

Just Posted

Grade 4 students turn trash into fashion

Grade 4 students at Father Henri Voisin School made a fashion statement… Continue reading

Money changes hands after Klaus murders

Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench trial continues Thursday

Purple Light Campaign raises domestic violence awareness

November is Family Violence Prevention Month

Bowden prison lockdown continues

Lockdown will continue until complete search of prison completed

RCMP searching for SUV theft suspect

RCMP are searching for a driver of a pickup who collided with… Continue reading

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo begins in Red Deer

Farmers from across the province are flocking to Westerner Park this week… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month