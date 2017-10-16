Armed robbers make off with cash

Two armed robbers — one with a sawed-off shot gun and the other with a knife — made off with an undisclosed amount of money from Leslieville Hotel Saturday afternoon.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said at about 4 p.m. officers responded to the hotel after two male suspects demanded money from a hotel employee. The suspects left the scene in a silver Dodge Ram truck that was driven by another male who was waiting outside.

No one was injured during the robbery.

RCMP are continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or their local police. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.