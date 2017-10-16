Armed robbery at Leslieville Hotel

Two suspects walked in with a knife and a shotgun

Armed with a knife and a sawed off long barrelled firearm, two men entered the Leslieville Hotel in Leslieville, Alta., on Saturday and demanded cash.

The Rocky Mountain House RCMP responded to an armed robbery at the hotel at about 4 p.m.

The suspects demanded money from one of the employees at the hotel and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The get away vehicle — a Dodge Ram truck — was being driven by another man. The male was waiting outside the hotel during the robbery.

No one was injured during the incident.

The RCMP continue their investigation. If you have any information of the incident, call the Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882.



