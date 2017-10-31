Suspects rob liquor store using “sawed off action rifle” in Ponoka

They took liquor bottles and emptied the till

Police say four suspects are involved in an armed robbery at a liquor store in Ponoka on Monday evening. One of the suspects pointed a bolt action rifle at the clerk and emptied the till. Photo supplied

Ponoka RCMP are looking for four suspects who used a bolt-action rifle to rob at “Liquor Store” located on 54 Street in Ponoka.

On Monday around 7:50 p.m., the Ponoka RCMP responded to the robbery when an undisclosed amount of cash and liquor was stolen.

Four young men, covering their faces, entered the store. One man was armed with a sawed off bolt-action rifle.

Several alcohol bottles were taken from the shelves while the armed man walked the clerk to her till and emptied the cash.

The suspects fled on foot.

Police say no one was harmed in the incident.

The RCMP are seeking public assistance with the case. If you have any information, call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472.



