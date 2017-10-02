Armed robbery at Red Deer pub

Two masked men, both armed with long barrel guns, robbed East 40th Pub early Saturday morning while several customers were in the bar.

Red Deer RCMP, who were called to the pub at 2:15 a.m., said no one was injured when the men demanded cash from staff and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The pair were seen driving away in a dark-coloured SUV.

A short time later police recovered a grey Nissan Rogue in the Highland Green neighbourhood that had been reported stolen. Police seized the vehicle and were examining it to determine if it was the vehicle used in the robbery.

Police said the guns may have been sawed-off shotguns.

One suspect was described as Caucasian, tall with a thin build, light-coloured eyes and light-coloured hair. He wore a black and white skeleton mask, gloves, and carried a bag with black and white writing.

The other suspect was possibly Caucasian, about 1.8 metres tall (six feet two inches), with a thin build. He wore a camouflage face covering with sunglasses over top, a blue jacket and gloves.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to $2,000.