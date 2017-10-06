Armed robbery at Rocky Mountain House store

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store that happened Thursday night.

Police said at about 7:45 p.m. officers responded to an alarm call at Pudgee’s Convenience Store where two suspects wearing Halloween masks brandished a handgun and robbed the clerk.

The store clerk was not injured and suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Both suspects were believed to be Caucasian. One suspect was about 1.8 metres tall (five feet and 11 inches) with a slim build, and the other was about 1.7 metres tall (five feet nine inches) with a shorter, heavier build.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to $2,000.