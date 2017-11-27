Armed robbery in Alix leaves store employee injured

The suspect backed his vehicle to gain access to the inside of the gas station

An armed robbery at an Alix gas station left the store employee with minor injuries.

A lone vehicle occupant gained access to the inside of the gas station by backing his vehicle onto the property. Bashaw RCMP responded to the 911 call on Sunday around 10:50 p.m.

The suspect and the employee engaged in a struggle before the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

Bashaw RCMP passed on the information to nearby detachments in an effort to locate the suspect. Stettler RCMP officers located the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to stop it. The man fled on foot, north of 50 Avenue in Stettler.

The vehicle was seized by the RCMP.

The store clerk was treated on scene by EMS and declined further medical treatment.

The Forensic Identification Unit is assisting the RCMP with the ongoing investigation.

The man is described as Caucasian, in his late 20s or early 30s, with a dark coloured hat and dark coloured hooded sweatshirt and white running shoes.

If you have any information or saw a suspicious man in the Stettler area, call Bashaw RCMP at 780-372-3793.


