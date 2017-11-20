Arrests made at Red Deer Rebels game

Red Deer RCMP arrested two people at Saturday’s Red Deer Rebels hockey game after a woman allegedly assaulted a police officer and a man attempted to intervene in her arrest.

Police said at about 9:30 p.m. security asked police to remove a women from the building who was believed to be highly intoxicated and refused to leave.

The game had ended but many people were still in the building when two officers approached the suspect who resisted requests by both security and police, then she struck an officer.

Police said both officers sustained minor injuries when the woman struck and kicked them repeatedly during her arrest.

Her male companion attempted to intervene and he was also arrested.

Several more officers were needed in order to restrain the suspect, who was eventually arrested without injury.

A 21-year-old woman will face three counts of assault on a police officer, two counts of resisting/ obstructing a peace officer, uttering threats, and mischief.

A 27-year-old man will face two counts of uttering threats, and one count of mischief.