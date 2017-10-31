Arrests made in Red Deer after stolen vehicle recovered

Vehicle connected to dangerous driving complaints

Two people from Red Deer face charges in connection to a stolen vehicle alleged to be involved in several dangerous driving complaints, an intentional collision, and two gas and dash incidents.

Red Deer RCMP said officers responded at an apartment building near 55th Street and 45th Avenue at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 after a man and woman were reported to have gotten out a stolen vehicle and entered an apartment suite by climbing onto the first floor balcony.

Police located the pair barricaded inside and contained the area. Police Dog Service also attended. Suspects surrendered without incident a short time later.

Police said several complaints were received about the vehicle between Oct. 15 and 21 in Red Deer and Central Alberta. Each time officers responded, but were unable to locate the vehicle.

“In this series of incidents, the public was placed at risk numerous times over the course of several days as the unknown driver, or drivers, of the vehicle engaged in highly dangerous driving, including driving into oncoming traffic at high speed in one instance,” said Cpl. Karyn Kay with Red Deer RCMP.

“It is not uncommon to see stolen vehicles used in a number of criminal and dangerous ways before they are recovered, and often vehicles are passed from criminal to criminal.”

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Olds Oct. 15 when it was left running and unlocked.

Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate and remind drivers to never leave vehicles unlocked and idling as it provides easy opportunities for thieves to endanger the community.

A 20-year-old woman was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of recognizance. She appears in Red Deer provincial court today.

A 32-year-old man was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and will be in court on Wednesday.


