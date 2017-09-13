Arts council received a $4000 grant from the province

Highland dancers perform for a large crowd on the Ross Street Patio as part of Alberta Culture Days’ Dance Extravaganza. (Advocate file photo)

Immerse in local culture for Alberta Culture Days from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

Red Deer Arts Council will host a variety of cultural events and festivities from school performances, dance showcases to the Central Alberta Film Festival in Red Deer.

Diana Anderson, Red Deer Arts Council’s co-ordinator, said the council partners up with various local organizations every year to put together Alberta Culture Days in Red Deer.

There are various funding amounts available from the province including a $20,000 grant but local organizers don’t have the capacity to host events on such a large scale. Anderson said it’s something the arts council will look at in the future.

Alberta Culture Days began in 2008 throughout the province. Since inception, culture days have expanded from a one-day event to three days in some parts of Alberta.

The arts council received an Alberta Culture Days grant of $4,000. That means most events are free.

For a list of all events visit reddeerartscouncil.wordpress.com