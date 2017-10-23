Update: More details released of fatal police-involved shooting near Alix

Police investigators on the scene of an officer-related shooting near the intersection of Hwy 11 and Range Road 234 Thursday afternoon near Alix. Bashaw Mounties shot and killed a man at the scene around 9:15 a.m. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has provided more details about an incident where police shot and killed a man during a confrontation near Alix.

ASIRT is investigating the Oct. 19 incident that led to Bashaw RCMP shooting and killing a 33-year-old man.

At about 9:15 a.m., RCMP responded to a complaint of a sleeping or passed out driver in a vehicle parked on the side of a range road between Stettler and Red Deer. Bashaw RCMP RCMP said the incident took place on Range Road 234 near Hwy 11.

Three officers responded and found a vehicle that was reportedly stolen. A lone man appeared to be sleeping or unconscious in the drivers seat, ASIRT said.

As two officers approached the driver’s side door of the vehicle to address the man and remove him from the vehicle, a struggle ensued and the man put the vehicle into reverse, striking one of the officers with the driver’s door.

The reversing vehicle rammed an unoccupied RCMP vehicle parked behind it with enough force to send the cruiser into the ditch, causing it to roll.

Two of the three officers fired their service weapons, causing fatal injuries to the man who, once taken to hospital, was declared dead.

The officer who was struck and dragged was not seriously injured. The remaining two officer were uninjured.

ASIRT said the 33-year-old man’s family was notified of the incident.

“The death of any person, regardless of the circumstances, impacts many and this case is no different,” a press release reads. “ASIRT extends its most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the man.”

No further information will be publicly released until the investigation has been concluded and those impacted by the incident and investigation have been notified of the outcome.



