At 74, Richard Villeneuve wanted to keep fit — so he chose to be a carrier

Contributed photo Richard Villeneuve, 74, chose to be a carrier to keep active and busy.

At 74, Richard Villeneuve likes to keep fit and work part-time hours. That’s why he chose to be a newspaper carrier.

A newspaper carrier’s job never stops, just like the news never stops. The National Newspaper Carrier Appreciation Week in October, celebrates the work that carriers do in the early mornings, rain or shine.

Villeneuve, a carrier in Lacombe, has delivered the Red Deer Advocate and Central Alberta Life to doorsteps across Central Alberta since August 2015.

While Villeneuve took the job to be physically active, today his job brings him much more with his daily social interactions on his daily routes.

His grandchildren are joining him in his trade. His 11-year-old grandson Zackery Chalmers has his own newspaper routes. At seven, Blake Chalmers tags along with his grandfather to help him with his route.

“It’s so cute, everybody loves him,” said Richard’s wife Sandra Villeneuve.

Villeneuve, who doesn’t hear very well, is an example to those who want to keep working despite physical disabilities.

“His hearing doesn’t stop him,” said Sandra.

She said nothing stops him, no matter the weather – he goes out there early morning to make sure subscribers receive their papers.

Villeneuve sets an example for his grandchildren by waking up around 3 a.m. and heading out to work after a smaller breakfast.

At one point, he had more than 200 routes which was starting to be too much for him. His routes are now down to about 130.

Originally from Ontario, the family moved to Lacombe about seven years ago.



