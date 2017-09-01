August snowfall inspires surprise, resignation along Quebec-Labrador border

The final day of August felt more like winter along the Quebec-Labrador border — it snowed.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary tweeted photos of snow collecting along a highway in Labrador’s southwest corner near the Quebec border on Thursday night.

The police force warned people to “slow down!” on the Trans-Labrador Highway because of slippery conditions.

The photographs inspired a mix of shock and resignation on social media, including one Newfoundland woman who insisted they must be “fake news.”

The rain and snow mixture was to end at about lunchtime Friday, but temperatures in Labrador West were forecast to remain unseasonably cool — only about 5 degrees.

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month