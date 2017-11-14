Aunt of accused murderer testifies

Jason Klaus’s aunt says he told her his dead sister contacted him from beyond the grave

At a Christmas Day 2013 family gathering, accused triple-murderer Jason Klaus had a bizarre story to tell.

Alone with his aunt, Wendy Berry, Klaus asked if she believed in spirits.

“I said, ‘yes,’” Berry testified in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench on Tuesday.

“He proceeded to tell me he was hearing from Monica through text message,” said Berry.

Monica, Klaus’s sister, and their parents Gordon and Sandra were killed and the family farmhouse just east of Castor burned to the ground on Dec. 8, 2013.

Klaus, and a friend, Joshua Frank, are on trial facing three counts of first-degree murder.

Berry asked why she didn’t show the messages to the police.

“He said Monica deletes them.”

Klaus then told her what happened the night of the murders, as relayed to him by Monica.

Klaus said a bearded man drove out to the family farm, walked up the laneway, shot the family dog and then gunned down the Klauses one by one.

“Monica was shot first and then Gordon came out of the bedroom and he was shot in the head.

“Monica had to be shot again because she didn’t die from the first shot. She was just paralyzed,” said Berry, breaking into tears on the stand.

Sandra, or Sandy as she was known to her family and friends, was also shot in the head.

Klaus told her the murderer left and disposed of the murder weapon in a river.

Berry was asked by the Crown prosecutor what Klaus’s demeanor was during their talk in the basement of a relative’s house.

“He seemed a little nervous,” she testified. But there were “no tears.”

He spoke more softly as he told her the family members were now at peace. They were with Lisa, a sister of Jason’s who died when she was two years old.

Keepsakes of the child’s short life had been burned in the fire, he told her.

“He seemed sad about it.”

