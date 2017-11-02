Austin and Addington Drive will be closed to drivers next week

Austin Drive and Addington Drive intersection in the city of Red Deer will be temporarily closed next week.

The closure will allow for sanitary sewer work to take place in the Anders area in the city.

Austin Drive will be closed at Addington Drive from Monday to Friday as the environmental services crews work to upgrade the sanitary sewer to make cleaning and maintenance easier in the future.

There will be no access through Austin Drive during the closure. Drivers will be detoured to Archer Drive or Adamson Avenue depending on the destination.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter