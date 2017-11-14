Avenue of Heroes opens in Alix

Village street honours sacrifices of those who serve

Alix officially opened its new Avenue of Heroes on the weekend.

An unveiling ceremony of the newly installed sign at the east end of the village was held on Remembrance Day. The street name is part of the community’s celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary and Alix’s 110th.

It will be a permanent recognition of all those who have served in the military, as well as those currently serving in the Canadian Armed Forces, law enforcement, fire and emergency services.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the various services honoured by Alix Avenue of Heroes, as well as area MP Blaine Calkins, MLA Ronald Orr and municipal leaders.

The project was led by Alix Wagon Wheel Museum. Local resident John Klassen designed the signs, Curt Peterson for the installation of the signs and flags. There were many donors for the project.

A Nov. 26 local concert by George Canyon will create a special Alix Avenue of Heroes fund, held by the Alix Wagon Wheel Museum. The money will pay for future replacement of flags and preservation of the memorial.

Anyone driving through Alix along Hwy 12 will be on Avenue of Heroes. Organizers hope they will reflect for a moment upon the sacrifice of those who serve.

