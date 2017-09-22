Avid volunteer runs for Red Deer city council

A business woman and long-time volunteer wants to do even more for her community by joining Red Deer council.

Council candidate Valdene Callin, 51, has volunteered on boards and committees with multiple organizations including: Red Deer Child Care Society, Crime Prevention Advisory Committee, and Foundation for Red Deer Public Schools.

Now she is community relations chair with the 2019 Canada Winter Games, Children’s Wish Breakfast committee member, Priority Impact Team member with United Way Central Alberta, and Family and Community Support Services volunteer.

“I think it’s time to take it to the next level and help with a united vision for our city as it goes forward,” said Callin who co-owns Red Deer’s Fibrenew with her husband Shawn, and works as a community and member relations co-ordinator at Equs in Innisfail.

“I’ve helped out with families. I’ve helped out with social services. I’ve helped out with sports and arts, as well as education. I find we’re all looking for solutions to make our community better.”

Callin moved to Red Deer 20 years ago and with her son attending the University of Lethbridge, she wants to make sure Red Deer is where he chooses to build his life.

“That’s not going to be a possibility if there’s not jobs available. He doesn’t feel it’s a safe community, and there aren’t activities for him and his family to do.”

She said community safety is an issue people in Red Deer talk about a lot, as well as maintaining core municipal services and creating a vibrant, economic hub for business.

