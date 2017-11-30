Avoid the crunch by paying property taxes monthly

City of Red Deer installment plan spreads tax bill over 12 months

Taxes are one of life’s certainties.

City of Red Deer has some tips about how to go about paying theirs.

Residents are reminded there is a convenient way to pay annual property taxes by enrolling in The City of Red Deer’s Tax Instalment Plan (TIP).

Forget about due dates, missed payments and penalties by joining TIP. Once it is set up, property taxes are divided into smaller equalized payments, automatically withdrawn from your bank account each month. There is no fee to join the plan.

Apply online, by mail or in person at City Hall. If you have questions about your eligibility to join the program call Revenue & Assessment Services department at 403-342-8126.

Enrol by Jan. 15 to ensure all of your 2018 property taxes are included in the plan.

For more information on Tax Instalment Plan go to http://www.reddeer.ca/TIP.

Most Read

