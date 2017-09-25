B.C. government invites public to share views on marijuana rules

The British Columbia government is turning to the public before recreational marijuana is legalized for input on protecting children, making roads safer and keeping criminals out of the pot industry.

Once marijuana is legalized next July, the provinces will regulate the retail sale of marijuana and can upgrade traffic safety laws to protect people on the roads from cannabis-impaired drivers.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says he wants help shaping public health and safety issues in the public consultation process, which will also include a telephone survey.

The government is asking people to share their views until Nov. 1.

Farnworth announced the consultation process today at a convention of B.C. municipalities, which have been waiting for details of a marijuana plan, especially in Vancouver where local politicians have struggled to regulate pot shops for more than a year.

Only a handful of marijuana dispensaries and compassion clubs had received business licences in Vancouver by the spring, while nearly 50 more development permits or business licences were under review.

Many other pot shops continue to operate without licences, despite the potential of $250-a-day fines.

Victoria has also taken steps to require dispensaries to obtain business licenses and is seeking an injunction to shut down one pot shop for bylaw violations, including consumption on site.

Ontario already announced it will impose a minimum age of 19 for marijuana use, will only allow the drug to be sold in certain government liquor stores and will limit pot use solely to private residences.