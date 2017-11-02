Babcock’s last phone call connected with cell tower near Millard’s home:court

TORONTO — When the final outgoing call came from the cellphone of a Toronto woman who vanished five years ago, her accused killers’ phones pinged off cell towers nearby, court heard Thursday.

The prosecution in the first-degree murder trial of Dellen Millard and Mark Smich in the presumed death of Laura Babcock methodically walked two witnesses through a trove of cellphone tower location data for all three phones during the summer of 2012.

The records show Babcock’s phone arriving at a cell tower near Kipling subway station in the early evening of July 3, 2012. Around the same time, Millard’s phone connected with the same cell tower.

The pair of phones moved to a tower near Millard’s home on Toronto’s western edge where Smich’s phone connected with a nearby tower, according to data from a police analyst.

Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Smich, 30 of Oakville, Ont., have pleaded not guilty in the presumed death of Babcock, whose body has not been found.

The Crown contends Babcock was killed at Millard’s home because she was the odd woman out in a love triangle with Millard and his girlfriend.

Court has heard that Millard was sleeping with several women at the time of Babcock’s disappearance and didn’t care much about the animosity between Babcock and his girlfriend.

The final outgoing call from Babcock’s phone came at 7:03 p.m. on July 3, 2012, according to testimony from Danielle Fortier, who works with Rogers Communications.

There have been no outgoing texts sent from her phone since, she said.

Her final call was “consistent with someone calling voicemail and putting in a password,” Fortier said. She noted the numbers 2-2-2 were pressed on that call, which lasted 60 seconds.

That call connected with a cell tower in Toronto’s west end, 450 metres from Millard’s home.

The jury then watched the movements of three phones — Millard’s, Smich’s and Babcock’s — in animations created by Nicole Rebelo, an intelligence analyst.

Previous story
TSB says pilots should be tested for alcohol and drug use to prevent crashes

Just Posted

Polygraph results questioned at murder trial

Co-accused Joshua Frank becomes the focus

Ceci aware of ‘push’ for Red Deer hospital expansion, makes no commitment

Finance minister waiting for catheterization strategy

Update: Snow clearing starts on major streets in Red Deer on Thursday

Public works gears up for another winter

Trudeau applauds Payette for standing up for science in convention speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is proud of Gov. Gen. Julie… Continue reading

Lake Louise ski resort faces trial next month; charged with cutting endangered trees

A company accused of cutting down endangered trees at a popular ski… Continue reading

Free hot lunches for St. Gregory students

A hot lunch on a cold day helps the smiles stay for… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Sons, architects, tourists: A shared fate on the bike path

Three decades had passed since their 1987 graduation from a technology high… Continue reading

‘Turning into a nightmare:’ Alberta landlord looks to evict driveway squatter

A southern Alberta landlord is hoping the courts will help him with… Continue reading

Opioid experts recommend Alberta expand programs

They say the measure will reduce the number ofpeople dying from drug overdoses

Highway crash highlights emotional risks for first responders combing through wreckage

As first responders searched for bodies in the wreckage of more than… Continue reading

Red Deer gets ready to Light the Night

The annual lighting spectacular Red Deer Lights the Night will be back… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month