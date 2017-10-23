Baby girl suffered multiple organ failure after birth in heated tub: case study

LONDON, Ont. — A team of doctors says the case of a baby girl who went into multiple organ failure after being born underwater in a hot tub highlights the risks of such births.

The report published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal says the eight-day-old infant was admitted to a London, Ont., hospital with fever, poor feeding and fussiness.

She was moved to the intensive care unit that same day with multiple organ failure due to sepsis and spent five weeks on a ventilator.

The baby was started on antibiotics and began to improve, but on the 13th day of her hospital stay, she developed a rash on her limbs.

Tests found the baby was infected with legionella bacteria typically found in pools and hot springs because they thrive in temperatures between 20 C and 42 C.

Dr. Michelle Barton, the study’s lead author from Western University in London, says the case shows that underwater births may be harmful or even fatal — especially when prefilled, heated pools are used.

“Factors such as prefilling the tank days ahead of delivery, inadequately disinfecting the birthing tank, using a contaminated water source, using jetted tubs and heating water all increase the bacterial load of the birthing water,” reads the study.

The case — also authored by Brianna McKelvie, Aaron Campigotto and Tara Mullowney — says the girl was delivered underwater in a hot tub, which had been filled with water three days earlier and under the supervision of a midwife.

