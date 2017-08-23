Back-to-school comes with cost

Back-to-school season can be stressful for some parents with the pressures of buying school supplies and paying school fees.

“My granddaughter is going to Grade 6 this year and it cost me about $120 yesterday, just for her,” said Donna Ternes who was shopping in Red Deer on Wednesday.

Parent Kim McCreery, whose son Shae McCreery is starting kindergarten this fall, said although his school expenses are manageable right now, that may not be the case as he gets older.

“You do need quite a few things to get them by during the school year.” she said. “I can’t imagine how it would be when he gets a little older because he will need less crafting materials and more working materials so it’ll probably be more costly.”

Some school divisions such as Red Deer Public Schools is helping families by taking on a $300,000 deficit to reduce fees. The provincial government has provided about $780,000 to the board to reduce school fees for parents but that did not eliminate all fees.

Under Bill 1, the provincial government planned to reimburse school fees that the boards were charging across Alberta, however, some boards including the Red Deer Public had eliminated elementary school fees a long time ago, so the funding from the province did not come through.

“We didn’t get it because we weren’t charging it,” said Red Deer Public board of trustees chair Bev Manning explaining the board has been diligent about reducing school fees since a long time.

In return, the school division wants one thing from the government of Alberta: a two-way consultation process and better communication.

“School fees should be eliminated wherever possible, however, how that’s done, we would like some input,” she said. Our board feels like we are told stuff and it would be better if it was the other way around.”

School fees at Red Deer Catholic schools will also be going down come 2017/2018 school year given the board is expected to receive about $630,000 from the government. Kindergarten parents who would’ve paid around $30 per child in school fees last year can expect to pay nothing this year. Same goes for most elementary schools from Grades 1-6 dropping from about $65 last year to $0 this year.

Parents with both school divisions will pay some fees.

Red Deer Public parents can expect to pay for some “add-ons” such as field trips, optional purchases such as school agendas, yearbooks, music recorders, swim fees, locks and any extracurricular activities.

Red Deer Catholic parents can expect about the same, paying for extras come new school year. For example, if your child picks a sport there will be some fees and parents will pay for field trips and any extracurriculars that parents choose to opt into.

