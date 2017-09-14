Badly injured Calgary police dog returns to active duty after stabbing

CALGARY — The Calgary Police Service has welcomed one of its four-legged members back to active duty after the dog recovered from numerous stab wounds to his head suffered during a break-and-enter investigation.

Jester, who has been on the job for nearly five years, was severely injured on July 30th.

He had been deployed during an investigation into reports of a break-in at a school.

Police say two underage suspects attempted to run from the scene and Jester gave chase.

One of the teenagers was carrying a knife and Jester was stabbed multiple times in the head.

The dog was rushed from the scene to a veterinary hospital in life-threatening condition for emergency surgery.

“We feel very fortunate to announce that Police Service Dog Jester is now back to work,” the force said Wednesday on its Facebook page.

“Jester’s injuries have healed and he has undergone a series of tests – medical, physical and mental – to ensure he is healthy and ready to begin serving the citizens of Calgary again.”

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces several charges in the incident, including maiming a police animal, break-and-enter, and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with break-and-enter.