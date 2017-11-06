Barenaked Ladies take to Red Deer Memorial Centre stage

The Barenaked Ladies took to the Red Deer Memorial Centre Stage Monday night.
The band, which consists of Jim Creeggan, Kevin Hearn, Ed Robertson and Tyler Stewart, is touring Canada to promote their new album, Fake Nudes.
The Barenaked Ladies took to the Red Deer Memorial Centre Stage Monday night.
The band, which consists of Jim Creeggan, Kevin Hearn, Ed Robertson and Tyler Stewart, is touring Canada to promote their new album, Fake Nudes.
The Barenaked Ladies took to the Red Deer Memorial Centre Stage Monday… Continue reading
Eighteen students on board bus with impaired driver behind the wheel last June
Man convicted of assaulting, trying to disarm police officers in Eckville post office fracas in 2015
As one of six Red Deer neighbourhoods in a community pilot project,… Continue reading
Businesses from three Red Deer industrial parks are banding together to address… Continue reading
Charlotte Murphy loves going fast on the ice. The 11-year-old is a… Continue reading
After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page
Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading
Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading
Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading
The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading
Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading
Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading
The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading
Red Deer man claims Edmonton Remand Centre guards beat him
Scheduled to appear in court in December
Eighteen students on board bus with impaired driver behind the wheel last June
Southbound lanes impacted
Public’s assistance sought by police
Businesses from three Red Deer industrial parks are banding together to address…
TORONTO — As a 42-year nursing veteran of Ontario’s hospital system, Linda…