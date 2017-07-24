Barrage of shots fired in Riverside Meadows

Police say seven to nine shots fired early Sunday morning outside apartment building

RCMP are searching for a number of suspects after a barrage of shots were fired at a Riverside Meadows apartment building on the weekend.

Police said witnesses reported seven to nine gunshots were heard about 3 a.m. on Sunday morning at the apartment building near 53rd Avenue and 58th Street.

The shots were fired after two Caucasian men wearing bandannas unsuccessfully tried to get into an apartment, said police.

Two vehicles with two occupants in each were seen speeding from the scene. A fifth suspect, possibly holding a handgun, was seen sprinting west from the area.

One of the fired bullets passed through the targeted apartment and lodged in the screen door of another unit. A bullet hole was also found in the bumper of nearby parked car and numerous shell casings were found on the ground.

There were no reports of injuries, said police.

RCMP believe the attack was targeted.

“If you know the offenders responsible or have information about this dangerous incident, police are urging you to come forward immediately,” says Red Deer RCMP Staff Sgt. Jeff McBeth.

“These suspects made a series of incredibly reckless choices with no regard for the safety of innocent bystanders, and we’re asking for your help to get these offenders and their guns off the street.”

The two males seen attempting to enter the apartment are described as Caucasian, thin, and dressed entirely in black.

One is about 1.75 m (five-foot-nine) and the other about 1.85 m (five-foot-11).

The suspects’ vehicles are described as a black SUV crossover and a grey four-door car.

RCMP continue to investigate. If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.