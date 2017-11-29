Bashaw RCMP release photo of truck linked to armed robbery of Alix hotel

Mounties continue to investigate the armed robbery of an Alix hotel and are renewing calls for public tips.

On Nov. 6, Bashaw RCMP were called to the hotel for a reported armed robbery. At 12:52 p.m., a male entered the hotel bar carrying what appeared to be a sawed off firearm.

Police said he pointed the firearm at patrons and a hotel worker and demanded cash from the till and the video lottery terminals.

Once the man received the cash, he fled out the front and left in a Chevrolet pick-up truck.

No one was injured in the incident and patrols by Bashaw, Stettler and Blackfalds RCMP did not locate the vehicle.

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian male about 1.82 metres (six feet) tall. He wore dark blue coveralls with a reflective stripe and was masked.

Anyone who recognizes the truck or has information about the investigation is asked to contact the Bashaw RCMP at 780-372-3793 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.


Most Read

