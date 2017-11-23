BeaverTails apologizes to Calgary food writer over trademark flap

CALGARY — A trademark flap over a popular deep-fried Canadian treat has reached a conclusion.

BeaverTails Pastry in Montreal has apologized to a Calgary food writer who renamed her homemade version — twice — when the company complained.

Julie Van Rosendaal posted her recipe on her blog Dinner with Julie” around Canada Day last year.

She knew the confection — an oval slab of deep-fried dough often sprinkled with cinnamon sugar or slathered in chocolate hazelnut spread — has been trademarked since BeaverTails was founded in Ottawa in 1978. She thought she would avoid any trouble by giving credit to the company in her post and linking to its website.

“I kind of thought it was good publicity,” she said.

Shortly after, however, lawyers for BeaverTails contacted her and complained, so Van Rosendaal changed the name of her recipe to Beaver Doughnuts.

But earlier this week, she heard again from the lawyers, who said that having the word “beaver” in the name for her doughy recipe was still confusing to consumers.

“That, I thought, was silly. I can see that they have, obviously, a trademark on BeaverTails, but the word beaver?”

She was asked to change the name to something more generic. The best she could come up with was Canadian Semiaquatic Rodent Posterior Doughnuts.

Van Rosendaal’s followers on social media were outraged at the demand from BeaverTails, but Van Rosendaal kept her sense of humour about it.

“It was funny. It’s silly,” she said. ”I wasn’t outraged. I just thought, ‘Come on.’”

On Thursday, BeaverTails Pastry apologized and pledged on Twitter to donate a dollar to the Calgary Food Bank for every retweet, up to $2,500.

“BeaverTails is all about spreading the love and sharing in the good times with the special people in your life and, to us, that’s you guys,” BeaverTails said in its Twitter post.

“If we have ever gone too far during our endeavour to preserve the brand name, we sincerely apologize for this lapse of judgment.”

It also tweeted a challenge to followers to use the word “beaver” as many times as they can in one sentence.

Van Rosendaal said she received a personal apology from BeaverTails as well, but it did not specify whether the company would be all right with her restoring the word beaver in her recipe.

In any case, she says she may want to keep Canadian Semiaquatic Rodent Posterior Doughnuts, cumbersome though it may be.

“I kind of like the new name.”

Previous story
Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer
Next story
VIDEO: Red Deerians taste what the city has to offer

Just Posted

Accused murderer’s story questioned

Jason Klaus spends day being cross-examined by lawyer for co-accused Joshua Frank

Red Deer Royals extend fundraising deadline for St. Joseph fieldhouse project

Fundraising chair says it’s a tough slog raising money in this economy

Red Deer seeks public input on coming changes to sign bylaw

A half-kilometre buffer zone could separate billboards in Red Deer under proposed… Continue reading

Innisfail man injured in home invasion

Police say the injury was non life-threatening

Credentials questioned man at Remembrance Day services

Veterans are crying foul after an alleged faker posed as a former… Continue reading

VIDEO: Red Deerians taste what the city has to offer

Red Deerians sampled some of the finest foods Central Alberta restaurants have… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Updated: Missing Sylvan Lake women found

Women were reported missing earlier this week

Liberals propose billions for affordable housing, including individual benefits

A Liberal government fond of promising help for those working hard to… Continue reading

Alberta Party sees growth in Central Alberta

Greg Clark addressed health care needs addressed in Red Deer

Ponoka council freezes Ponoka Fire Department spending

All discretionary spending frozen until full budget numbers are presented

WATCH: Ponoka’s Festival of Trees sees continued support

Three days of celebration and fundraising held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre

Creationist will speak at home-schooling convention in Red Deer

Ken Ham has debated Bill Nye on the Earth’s origins

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month