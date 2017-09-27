Belief in literacy spurs Bev Manning to run again for public school board

Trustees must be “pro-active” in monitoring student achievement, she said

Bev Manning is seeking an eighth term on the Red Deer Public School Board out of a fundamental belief in the importance of boosting basic literacy.

Manning was first elected as a trustee, along with her board colleague Bill Stuebing, in 1995 when she still had children at home.

Now her three daughters are grown, and Manning and her husband have five grandchildren (the school-aged ones are attending Red Deer public schools). And she feels just as invested in ensuring there’s a robust public education system for local kids.

“I’m a strong believer in student literacy and numeracy. It’s needed to get these kids to be successful,” said Manning, who feels hiring “getting great quality teachers” and principals is a direct way school boards can help achieve this.

Another way is for trustees to “be proactive” and keep a close eye on how well public district students are doing in their subjects, she added.

With tighter provincial budgets because of Alberta’s difficult economy, Manning feels boards need to be extra careful to ensure taxpayer dollars are maximized in the classroom.

“This is critical … but I feel we have always (had) very astute financial managers and good stewards of the public purse …

“We are always making sure that our education plan meets the budget.”

Keeping an eye on the capital needs of the district is another board responsibility. Manning noted the newest public school in Red Deer – Don Campbell Elementary – is opening this fall on Irving Crescent in Inglewood. She described it as state-of-the-art facility with open indoor spaces and some outdoor classrooms.

Although she doesn’t feel there are pressing needs at the moment for new infrastructure, she believes public school board trustees should be prepared to effectively lobby for future needs. Therefore, being able to work with Red Deer’s two MLAs and the provincial government is essential, she added.

“I feel (Red Deer MLAs) Barb Miller and Kim Schreiner have a good heart for education.”