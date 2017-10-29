Bernie Sanders says Canadian health care system sets a ‘strong example’ for U.S.

TORONTO — U.S Sen. Bernie Sanders says Canada’s healthcare system an innovative and strong example that the U.S. can learn from.

The former presidential hopeful was speaking at an event held by the University of Toronto, which sold out within seconds of tickets being released online.

Sanders, who ran an unsuccessful campaign to become the Democratic nominee for president in 2016, has been in Canada for the past week to learn more about how Canada’s universal healthcare system works.

The socialist senator introduced a bill last month to bring Canadian-style, single-payer health care to the United States.

He says no country in the world will have a perfect system, but that it’s his job to ask hard questions to make the American system as efficient as possible.

He likened his movement to establish universal health care to the civil rights and gay rights movements of the 20th century.

Previous story
Kenney wins Alberta United Conservative leadership race
Next story
‘This is just horrid’: Five people die from overdoses in just over nine hours in Abbotsford

Just Posted

‘This is just horrid’: Five people die from overdoses in just over nine hours in Abbotsford

‘Yesterday, we lost five citizens, and family and friends lost five loved ones’

Kenney wins Alberta United Conservative leadership race

CALGARY — Former federal cabinet minister Jason Kenney has won the leadership… Continue reading

A good year to buy Red Deer Kinsmen Dream Home tickets

Contemporary beauty at 98 Longmire Close

Sunnybrook yard is ready to welcome candy seekers on Oct. 31

15 inflatable statues and more

Astros’ Gurriel may be punished for gesture at LA’s Darvish

HOUSTON — Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is facing possible punishment after… Continue reading

Watch My Ride: Gary Davis shows off his 1974 Barracuda

Name: Gary Davis Make and Model: 1974 Plymouth Barracuda How long have… Continue reading

‘This is just horrid’: Five people die from overdoses in just over nine hours in Abbotsford

‘Yesterday, we lost five citizens, and family and friends lost five loved ones’

Actress Rose McGowan says her silence over on sexual assault

DETROIT — In her first public comments since accusing film producer Harvey… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest man who evaded police for hours

A 28-year-old man was arrested after a lengthy foot chase that began… Continue reading

Red Deer Trans and Non-binary Aid Society looks to educate community

Things haven’t always been simple for Lucas Gagnon since he came out… Continue reading

Photo: G.H. Dawe students donate blanket to Asooahum Crossing

Students on a path to reconcile. About 90 students have been working… Continue reading

Crossfield Mountie, woman, charged with stealing money from school charity

CROSSFIELD, Alta. — A Mountie and another person have been charged with… Continue reading

Photo: Traffic at 32 Street and 47 Avenue backed up after minor collision

Red Deer RCMP responded to a minor two-vehicle collision at the intersection… Continue reading

Photo: Collision backs up traffic

Collision happens at 32nd Street and 47th Ave

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month