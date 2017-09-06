Big Brothers Big Sisters needs volunteers

Nearly 100 children in the Red Deer area are in need of a mentor.

Big Brothers Big Sisters launched a volunteer recruitment campaign at the beginning of September in an effort to find mentors for more than 4,000 children across the country. The new campaign’s slogan is, “Imagine who they will become because of you.”

“The investment of time is minimal but the payback is huge. The rewards can be significant for the youth mentee, the adult mentor and our community,” said Jacquie Boyd, Youth HQ executive director.

The demand for male volunteers is especially high.

More information can be found at www.imagineBBBS.ca.