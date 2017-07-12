Big drug bust in Red Deer

ALERT and Red Deer RCMP raided three residences as part of a joint investigation that began in May

Two people are facing trafficking charges after a major drug bust in Red Deer.

A joint investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) and Red Deer RCMP led police to three city residents last week.

On July 5, 2017, three search warrants were executed simultaneously at the residences by ALERT Red Deer’s organized crime and gang team and Red Deer RCMP’s General Investigation Section. These warrants were part of a joint investigation that began in May 2017.

Police seized a large quantity of drugs and several weapons including: a knife, extendable baton, a rifle and brass knuckles. Cellphones, drug paraphernalia and more than $1,300 in cash were also seized.

More than 330 grams of cocaine and 50 ecstasy pills were among the drugs seized.

Also seized were 30 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, more than 800 grams of an unknown buffing agent, 262 grams of hashish, 31 grams of cannabis resin (also known as “shatter”), 23 grams of marijuana, 16 packages of oil and candies infused with cannabis, and 47 syringes pre-filled with cannabis oil distillate.

“Co-operation like this between agencies is one of the most effective ways to ensure drugs are taken off the streets and dangerous weapons are taken out of the hands of criminals,” says Insp. Dave Dubnyk, officer in charge of regional teams for ALERT in a statement on Wednesday.

Karl Hellwig, 29, and Diana Hristova, 26, have each been charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Police say more arrests and charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.

ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of the Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.