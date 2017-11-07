Bike-a-thon has Red Deer students pedalling hard to raise money for mental health initiatives

As the clock struck noon, close to 500 Hunting Hills High School students started an arduous, 24-hour pedal on stationary bikes.

There are 68 teams of cycling students biking all day and night at the high school to raise money for several mental health initiatives.

“It seems to get bigger and bigger every year,” said Jonathan Davies, Hunting Hills High School Leadership Adviser.

Wearing costumes including construction workers, cows and at the beach, students were packed into the Hunting Hills gathering area in the front entrance.

Before the bikes got going, there was an assembly with a cheque presentation to Sheldon Kennedy for the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre. Both the centre and Vantage Community Services each received $5,000.

Then later Tuesday afternoon, Kennedy and Red Deer mayor Tara Veer took a turn riding the community bike, which are for companies, organizations or groups that sponsor the event and get a turn riding the bikes.

“Hopefully we can keep the energy high and keep them working throughout the night,” said Davies.

Tanisha Mclaren, a student and co-chair of the event, said she started her involvement in the event in Grade 10 because of her own family’s experience with mental health issues.

“It’s cool now that I get to help run the whole thing,” she said. “I started with my family.”

Money will also be donated to the Red Deer Public School District supporting its equity fund and teacher mental health training; and the rest stays in the school and aid exam supports, the breakfast program, scholarship opportunities and a new informal mentorship program, started in partnership with the Women’s Outreach Centre.

Davies said they hope to have about 100 kids go through the informal mentorship program, which includes some training around self-esteem and self-perception and includes suicide and depression.

Before the event started, Davies said they had raised $50,000. But said there may still be more money raised as the event continues.

The bikes stop, and students can rest up, at 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

“It’s packed, it’s hot and it’s loud,” said Davies. “It’s a really cool atmosphere. It can be hectic and crazy … but the following morning is quiet. Then we talk about resiliency, courage and perseverance.”



