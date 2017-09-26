Bill Christie favours more local decision-making, more board input

Bill Christie gives the Red Deer Public School District top marks.

Having served as a school board trustee in three different cities in two provinces, Christie said he’s done comparisons and feels “This school district is excellent, in terms of programs and staffing and relations between the staff and board.”

That isn’t to say that there aren’t educational issues to work on — which is why Christie is running for what he hopes will be his third term on the Red Deer public school board.

The retired government agent who has more than three decades of experience (previously serving as a trustee in Nelson and Prince George, B.C.), would like to see all school boards achieve more autonomy from the provincial education ministry.

Local trustees should be able to decide where and how taxpayer dollars are spent, said Christie. For instance, he noted some provincially earmarked education dollars don’t cover the full cost of the programs they were meant for, forcing school boards to rejig budgets to make up for shortfalls.

He would rather school districts receive “full coverage” from the province for all students’ education costs, and have the freedom to budget according to local needs.

Christie also wants trustees to have regular opportunities to deliver “open, honest, fair” input to Alberta Education, because “it’s better to work together, and not always have this top-down process.”

The married father of two believes all students deserve an inclusive environment. While the Red Deer public school board has been pro-active in ensuring minorities, including LGBTQ students, are protected from bullying, he acknowledged the province has a role in ensuring that less willing school districts also pass progressive policies.

Christie, who’s been serving on various school boards since the age of 22 because he loves contributing to education, said “one of the biggest jobs of a trustee is to listen…

“We have to listen to the community, to school staff and to students because working as a team is what makes us successful.”



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter