Blackfalds advance vote affected by notice error

Several dozen advance votes could not be accepted for Wolc Creek School Division

Several dozen Blackfalds residents voting at an Oct. 4 advance poll could not vote for Wolf Creek School Division candidates because of a mix-up.

The problem came down to details of the advanced polling notice from the school division, which did not meet strict requirements under the Local Authorities Elections Act.

Returning officer Betty Quinlan said the advanced polling notice for Wolf Creek School Division did not have all the information required by the province so voters could not cast ballots.

Voters could cast ballots for Blackfalds town council members.

The notice has been fixed ahead of the next advanced vote on Oct. 14, which takes place in Blackfalds town council chambers from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can cast ballots for town council, Wolf Creek Public School Ward 5 trustees and Red Deer Catholic Regional School trustees.



Election day voting runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Blackfalds Community Centre at 4810 Womacks Road.