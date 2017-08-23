Blackfalds home invasion, man shot

A 47-year-old man has been shot in Blackfalds.

Police are looking for suspects.

Blackfalds RCMP responded to a call to assist Emergency Services at a residence where a man had been shot around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say three male subjects in a dark blue Chevrolet Pickup truck had pulled in behind the residence, entering the garage, shoving a 35-year-old woman to the ground.

Subjects were wearing black bandanas covering a portion of their face.

The three males than entered the residence through the back confronting the 47-year-old man.

An altercation occurred in which the resident was shot.

Witnesses report seeing a dark blue Chevrolet Pickup truck fleeing from the scene, as well as a gold coloured Chrysler Intrepid which was stolen from the residence.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

It is believed along with the three males, there was a female assisting them.

RCMP in Blackfalds are looking for the publics assistance in identifying the subjects responsible for this.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.