The new Hwy 2A Broadway Avenue entrance to Blackfalds has opened. (Contributed photo)

Blackfalds opens Hwy 2A realignment, park paving delayed until 2018

The realignment of Hwy 2A and Broadway Avenue at the south entrance to Blackfalds is now complete and open to traffic.

However, asphalt and paving at the new Tutty Pond park has been put off until the spring due to the recent snowfall. The park is located just off of Broadway Avenue near the old intersection.

The park is part of the new Blackfalds Crossing at the south end. When the trail paving is completed, it will connect northward to the town centre. The realignment creates a new intersection and drivers are asked to to mindful of it.

The change adds a collector road off of Hwy 2A. Traffic signals and streetlights are still under construction in the area and drivers are asked to obey construction signage.


