Blackfalds police look for carjacking suspect in Red Deer County

A weekend carjacking in Red Deer County has police asking the public for help finding the suspect.

At 4:17 p.m. on Sunday, Blackfalds and Red Deer RCMP were called to the property on Hwy 595 where a suspect armed with a firearm had just stolen a vehicle.

Police said the male suspect entered a rural residence and, carrying a firearm, approached the homeowner and demanded keys for a vehicle. He stole keys for an SUV and fled the scene. Police do not know what direction the suspect fled. The stolen vehicle is a silver 2011 Toyota Rav4 with Alberta licence plate BRZ 4037.

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian male with a dark skin tone. He had dark hair, dark eyes and a full sleeve tattoo of his left arm. He wore a dark t-shirt and had a mask covering the lower portion of his face.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is advised to not approach it or the suspect as police said he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.