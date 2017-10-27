Blackfalds RCMP arrest man who evaded police for hours

A 28-year-old man was arrested after a lengthy foot chase that began in Blackfalds Friday.

Around 2:20 a.m. Blackfalds RCMP spotted a stolen van travelling southbound on Hwy 2A. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the van continued to drive.

A spike belt was successfully used on the van before the traffic circle on Hwy 597; however it continued to drive on Hwy 2A towards Red Deer.

The vehicle pulled over near the Blindman Industrial Park where the driver fled on foot. A 24-year-old woman was found in the passenger seat and arrested.

Police searched the area, but was unable to find the driver.

Around 6:40 a.m. police received a call of a break-in at a business in the Blindman Industrial Park. The description of the man who allegedly broke into the business matched the man who was fleeing police.

At 11:30 a.m., police received a call about a suspicious man walking in the industrial park who matched the same description.

Blackfalds RCMP, with the assistance of the integrated traffic unit and the Red Deer police dog service responded to the scene. After a foot chase, the man was arrested along the shore of the Blindman River.

The man is facing numerous charges including resisting and obstructing an officer and breaking and entering.

The investigation is ongoing.



