Springbrook man attacked and robbed with machete-like knife

A Springbrook man was attacked with a machete-style knife before having his car jacked on Wednesday.

Police say a Springbrook resident was attacked by several individuals carrying a firearm and a machete-style knife around 11:15 p.m.

During the struggle the attackers were relinquished of their firearm, but they then proceeded to strike and slash the victim with a machete-style knife. He suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.

The attackers managed to steal the victim’s vehicle — a 2007 Black Dodge Nitro. The licence plate is Alberta BDR 0343.

The victim managed to walk away into Springbrook, where a vehicle stopped to assist him. He was transported to the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre for treatment.

The police are asking any witnesses to call the Blackfalds RCMP detachment at 403-885-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter