Blackfalds RCMP searching for “armed and dangerous” man

Blackfalds RCMP is looking for a 38-year-old man after he allegedly stole a vehicle after a collision.

Police were called to a two-vehicle collision on Township Road 394 near Haynes where an SUV collided with a pickup truck. The SUV was disabled and the driver forcibly took the pickup truck and fled the scene.

The man driving the pickup wasn’t injured from the collision, but was injured in the struggle with the suspect.

The pickup truck, with two flat tires, was seen travelling north toward Bashaw, then toward Ponoka and was last seen driving onto an oilfield lease site.

The truck has since been recovered by police, but the search for the suspect continues.

At 5:10 p.m., RCMP officers from Ponoka, Blackfalds, Maskwacis and Bashaw detachments, along with Red Deer and Wetaskiwin Police Dog Services, GIS and Ponoka Integrated Traffic Services, containment the area around the oilfield lease site.

An RCMP helicopter and the Emergency Response Team were deployed as well. It was later determined the suspect fled from the property on a snowmobile prior to the containment.

The man is described as Caucasian, 1.78 metres tall (5-foot-10), with a bald head, some facial hair, hazel eyes and a small scar on the left side of his chin.

At the time of the incident near Haynes, the suspect was wearing white camouflage and carrying a while bag and a rifle.

Police say the man is armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300.


Most Read

